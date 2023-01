Popular Wolfeboro, NH grocery store goes up in flames

Popular Wolfeboro, NH grocery store goes up in flames

Popular Wolfeboro, NH grocery store goes up in flames

WOLFEBORO, N.H. – A popular grocery store near Lake Winnipesaukee went up in flames Monday night.

The fire happened at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street in Wolfeboro.

Residents said the store is a staple of the community.

It is not clear what caused the fire, or how much damage there is.