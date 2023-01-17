'Wolf hybrid' dog in Rhode Island headed to new home in Vermont

Trail cam shows wolves chase bear away from their cubs Trail cam shows wolves chase bear away from their cubs 00:23

MIDDLETON, R.I. - Part dog, part wolf, "Zeus" is finally headed to his forever home in New England.

The canine is a "wolf hybrid," according to the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He's been looking for a forever family since the beginning of the year.

"Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks," the shelter posted to Facebook earlier in January. "His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is incredibly affectionate and silly, and loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on."

Update: 1/6/2023 Thank you to everyone who has shared far & wide. We have received many applications and will be... Posted by Potter League for Animals on Thursday, January 5, 2023

But the search for a home was complicated because it's illegal to own a wolf hybrid in Rhode Island and surrounding states, according to the animal shelter. The Potter League believes Zeus is one-third wolf, one-third Husky and one-third German Shepherd. They said the previous owner and the breeder attested to the wolf connection, though they are awaiting DNA results for further confirmation.

Thankfully, the shelter shared the good news over the weekend that Zeus "has found his happily ever after" with an adopter named Ron in Vermont.

"Thank you to everyone who shared Zeus far and wide! We are truly humbled and moved by the support and the love everyone showed Zeus the last few weeks," the shelter said. "And we promise once the DNA comes back, we will let you all know the results."