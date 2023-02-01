Woburn YMCA is offering programs for kids during teacher strike

WOBURN - The YMCA is stepping in to help Woburn students.

The ongoing teachers' strike and school cancellations have put families in a pinch. Now, the YMCA is welcoming students with a safe place to go. The North Suburban YMPCA is providing daycare and other activities for students.

Wednesday was the third day school was closed in Woburn, putting stress on many families. Now, students at Malcom White and Reeves elementary schools have a place to go. The YMCA location in Woburn has made educators available since Monday, offering STEM and reading activities, sports, and arts and crafts.

Seth Lucas of the Greater Boston YMCA said the facility is serving about 100 students. "We knew it was the right thing to do to step in and open our doors to the families who rely on us so they can go to work and take care of their families," he said.

He said the YMCA will continue the 9 a.m.-5 p.m. program for as long as families need them. The YMCA is also providing snacks and lunches for the kids.