Recognize these puppies? Woburn police say they may have been abandoned

WOBURN - Police are appealing to the public for help in the case of two puppies that may have been abandoned.

"We are looking to see if anyone recognizes these puppies for a possible owner," Woburn police said in a Facebook post showing the two small dogs together in a crate. "We had an individual contact our department indicating that the pups were abandoned."

Anyone who knows their owner is asked to call Animal Control at 781-933-1212 ext. 4824.