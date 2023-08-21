Watch CBS News
Recognize these puppies? Woburn police say they may have been abandoned

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WOBURN - Police are appealing to the public for help in the case of two puppies that may have been abandoned.

"We are looking to see if anyone recognizes these puppies for a possible owner," Woburn police said in a Facebook post showing the two small dogs together in a crate. "We had an individual contact our department indicating that the pups were abandoned."

Posted by Woburn, MA Police Department on Monday, August 21, 2023

Anyone who knows their owner is asked to call Animal Control at 781-933-1212 ext. 4824.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

