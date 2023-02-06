'Most excited for the children,' Woburn parents happy teachers strike is over

WOBURN - Woburn schools were open for the first time in more than a week Monday, following the end of the teachers strike.

According to union president Barbara Locke, teachers will get a 13.75 percent salary increase over four years. The deal also slightly lowers class sizes for grades 4 and 5.

"I'm excited for the teachers. I'm excited for the parents, but I'm most excited for the children," parent Nicole Kenny told WBZ-TV.

"My granddaughter is very excited, but our 10-year-old boy is not. He misses his teacher. They wrote notes for their teachers," said grandmother Debbie Perino.

School was canceled all last week as teachers stood on the picket lines, demanding better salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals. A deal was reached Sunday night.

The union will pay $225,000 to cover the financial costs of the strike, including fines, because teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.