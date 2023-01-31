Woburn teachers strike closes schools for second day

WOBURN - Striking teachers were back on the picket line in Woburn Tuesday, forcing schools to close for a second straight day.

Both sides indicated there has been some movement in their negotiations with the city, but not enough to get a deal done.

Negotiations are set to resume Tuesday morning, but teachers continued their walkout even after the city and state filed an injunction Monday to end the illegal strike. A judge agreed and ordered the teachers back to the classroom. They will now face fines as long as they are out.

The union is asking for higher pay with a focus on paraprofessional wages and smaller class sizes. They say the city's 10-percent pay raise over three years is not enough.

Mayor Scott Galvin said the teachers are looking for a 14-percent raise, which he says taxpayers can't afford.