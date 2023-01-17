Woburn company Cummings Properties helping employees pay heating bills this winter

WOBURN - Cummings Properties, a commercial real estate company in Woburn, says it will pay employees a stipend of up to $184 a month to help cover the cost of heating their homes this winter.

CEO Dennis Clarke says the gesture is another way to show workers how much they are appreciated and valued.

"Not only does it feel good, but it makes good business sense to continually invest in the team," he told WBZ-TV.

Employees will receive $1 for every hour worked from January to April 1, 2023. About half of the employees work at the company's real estate firm, the others are employed by the Cummings Foundation's two not-for-profit senior living communities in Woburn and Marlboro.

The company says it expects to pay out about $440,000 to 650 people.

Account manager Shannon DePierro says finding the money to cover her oil bills has been a bit painful this year.

"It's becoming very hard; you really can't take it out of other budgets. I don't think we could stretch our food budget any further and I'm sure most people could understand that feeling, so it makes a big difference for us," she said, adding that she would love to see other companies try this for their employees.