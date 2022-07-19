Watch CBS News
Witness testifies he told Victor Pena to leave victim alone before kidnapping

BOSTON -- Jurors returned to a Boston courtroom Tuesday to hear testimony in the kidnapping trial against Victor Pena. He was present via Zoom. 

Pena is accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman in January 2019. The woman was found alive in Pena's Charlestown apartment three days later. 

An acquaintance of Pena, Marlon Roldan, of Somerville, took the stand Tuesday. He identified Pena in surveillance photos from the night in question. 

Testifying through an interpreter, Roldan said he was walking with Pena to an MBTA station when they saw the victim near Congress and State streets.

He said he could tell the woman had been drinking by the way she was walking. Pena stopped to talk to her even though Roldan urged him to leave the woman alone. 

"I told him, let's keep going, leave her there and he didn't listen. He continued going with her," Roldan testified. 

Pena began kissing the woman and Roldan waited for a bit but then left them, he said. 

Roldan eventually went to the police days later. During cross-examination, Roldan acknowledged that he told detectives Pena was a "crazy guy." 

