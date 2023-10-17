Winthrop officer who shot Nathaniel Allen, man accused of deadly hate crime, cleared of blame

Winthrop officer cleared in shooting of Nathaniel Allen, man accused of deadly hate crime

Winthrop officer cleared in shooting of Nathaniel Allen, man accused of deadly hate crime

WINTHROP - Investigators have cleared the officer who shot and killed a man accused in a fatal Winthrop hate crime.

Nathaniel Allen crashed a stolen truck into a home and then shot and killed retired Massachusetts State Police trooper Dave Green and one for Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper.

Ramona Cooper and Dave Green. (Photos Via Suffolk DA/Massachusetts State Police)

Allen, alleged to be a white supremacist, was accused of targeting the victims because they were black.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden released the final report, which found the officer acted within reasonable self-defense. The report said Allen advanced on the police officer with a loaded firearm and ignored commands to put down his gun. According to the report, Allen then pointed the loaded gun at the police officer, and the officer shot Allen, hitting him four times.