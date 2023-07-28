Winthrop considers acquiring beloved deli to build new fire station

WINTHROP - A community is fighting to keep a beloved local deli after the town of Winthrop threatened to buy the property and replace it with a new fire station.

Hanging on the back wall of The Meat Market, dollar bills are framed and signed by the deli's original customers.

"Everybody here is family," says part owner of the 38-year-old deli Sandro Cimino. He has worked behind the counter since high school along with his brother, followed by the entire family.

"My brother Patsy opened this up back in '95. My kids have worked here, his kids have worked here," said Cimino.

And for them it's home. "Sadly enough, I spend more time here then I do at home," said Cimino.

But their home is now in trouble. The Winthrop town council is considering buying the property from the Wadsworth building landlords and the funeral home next door, or acquiring the properties through eminent domain, or what the council refers to as a friendly takeover.

The Meat Market in Winthrop CBS Boston

"We will be proposing to build a new fire house," said James Letterie, a member of the Winthrop Town Council during a Tuesday night meeting.

WBZ spoke to the president of the town council who says the new fire station is necessary, the current buildings, both built before 1905, aren't capable of housing ladder trucks.

"Eventually this will be on the November ballot. If this passes in November we will get final approvals," said James Letterie.

"Not going to happen. The Meat Market needs to stay," says Winthrop neighbor Laura Murrin.

Loyal customers like Laura plan on fighting the sale, hoping their beloved corner store sandwich shop remains.

"Everybody would be very sad," says Murrin.

And the owners say they will be heartbroken.

"It's tough. Lots of good memories here," says Cimino.

There will be a public hearing here in Winthrop. It will be the first time The Meat Market will be able to speak directly to the town council.