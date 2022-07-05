Watch CBS News
Man charged with pointing realistic-looking replica AK-47 at people during Winthrop July 4th festivities

WINTHROP – A Winthrop man is facing charges after police said he pointed a "realistic-looking" replica AK-47 at people during 4th of July festivities.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Gregory Gill on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the incident happened during preparations for the July 4th parade, not at the event itself. 

He was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gill was arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court. 

