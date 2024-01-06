Worcester area prepares for first winter storm of the season

WORCESTER - After two years of practically snowless winter seasons a storm is stirring in New England.

State and local agencies are prepared for the worst, positioning plows and sand trucks to clear roadways of ice and snow throughout the area.

"It's been a long time since we've had a storm of this size and this scale and we really want people to be safe," said Mass DOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

He told WBZ the agency is using more than 3,000 pieces of equipment to tackle the storm.

"We have plenty of equipment plenty of resources and we're feeling good about our approach," says Gulliver

But will it be enough?

As snow started to fall Saturday night, drivers in Worcester tasked with taking on hills were hoping plows didn't neglect their streets.

"I live on a dirt road they never come down there. They focus on the main road. It's kind of hard, it makes it worse," said neighbor Amy Pinkham, who filled her car with gas Saturday night predicting Worcester gets slammed with snow

"I don't really like the snow so, I think we're going to get a lot though probably," Pinkham said.

The city is stepping up to help their community, pilling free sand for pickup along Albany Street where Jesus Rivera and his brother Jose filled their buckets preparing for snowy days ahead.

The good news is this snow fall is happening over the weekend which means plows and cleanup crews won't have to compete with commuter traffic on the roadways.