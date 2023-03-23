Firefighters battle boat fire near Assembly Square in Somerville
SOMERVILLE - People walking along the Mystic River or riding the Orange Line on Wednesday afternoon saw black smoke rising into the sky.
Somerville firefighters battled a blaze on a boat docked near Assembly Square at the Winter Hill Yacht Club. The fire was contained to one boat by firefighters, who fought the fire on the dock and from a boat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
