Firefighters battle boat fire near Assembly Square in Somerville

SOMERVILLE - People walking along the Mystic River or riding the Orange Line on Wednesday afternoon saw black smoke rising into the sky.

Earlier tonight companies operated at a Working Fire at the Winter Hill Yacht Club located at 500 Artisan Way in...

Somerville firefighters battled a blaze on a boat docked near Assembly Square at the Winter Hill Yacht Club. The fire was contained to one boat by firefighters, who fought the fire on the dock and from a boat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.