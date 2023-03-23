Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle boat fire near Assembly Square in Somerville

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighters battle boat fire near Assembly Square in Somerville
Firefighters battle boat fire near Assembly Square in Somerville 00:30

SOMERVILLE - People walking along the Mystic River or riding the Orange Line on Wednesday afternoon saw black smoke rising into the sky.

Earlier tonight companies operated at a Working Fire at the Winter Hill Yacht Club located at 500 Artisan Way in...

Posted by Somerville Firefighters Local 76 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Somerville firefighters battled a blaze on a boat docked near Assembly Square at the Winter Hill Yacht Club. The fire was contained to one boat by firefighters, who fought the fire on the dock and from a boat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.