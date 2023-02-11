'Waiting for snowstorms': Lack of snow tough on winter businesses, plow drivers

FRAMINGHAM - While many in Massachusetts enjoyed the warmth on Friday, the early spring means bad news for some businesses - especially those who count on a cold, snowy winter.

Robinsons Hardware owner Jeff Underwood says the lack of snow has been extremely tough on his winter business.

"Inside of this building, we probably have 150 snow blowers," he said.

Normally, most of them would be sold by now but instead he has boxes of them.

Snow blowers for sale at Robinsons Hardware in Framingham CBS Boston

"Anything to do with winter - ice melt, shovels. . . anybody in this business, we talk to each other, we're all in the same boat."

Most plows are also sitting dormant this season.

Plow driver Edilberto Trindade of Metzker Landscape says he's only plowed once this entire winter season and has actually removed the plow from his truck.

"We've been waiting for snowstorms," he said. "With the snow not showing up, income is very short."

He keeps busy with tree-cutting and other landscaping duties, but his main source of winter income from his customers is nowhere to be found.

"It has been very disappointing because we depend on the snow especially because we are seasonal," Trindade said.

But both men know how quickly winter can come roaring back in New England.

"I'm quite sure it's not over," Underwood said.