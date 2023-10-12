Winning numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.73 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.
The one-time, lump sum payment option is now $756.6 million. It's the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, October 11, 2023 were 22-24-40-52-64 PowerBall 10.
The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.