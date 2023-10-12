Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Winning numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot 00:26

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.73 billion for Wednesday night's drawing. 

The one-time, lump sum payment option is now $756.6 million. It's the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. 

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, October 11, 2023 were 22-24-40-52-64 PowerBall 10. 

The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 11:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.