Winning numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.73 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

The one-time, lump sum payment option is now $756.6 million. It's the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, October 11, 2023 were 22-24-40-52-64 PowerBall 10.

The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.