Window washer falls to death outside Boston skyscraper

BOSTON - A person believed to be a window washer died in a fall from a skyscraper in Boston early Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at 100 Summer Street, a 32-story office tower in the financial district.

It happened outside 100 Summer Street, a 32-story office tower in Boston's financial district, Monday morning. CBS Boston

The person has not been identified yet but Boston Police told WBZ-TV they believe the victim was a window washer.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.