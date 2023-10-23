Watch CBS News
Window washer falls to death outside Boston skyscraper

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A person believed to be a window washer died in a fall from a skyscraper in Boston early Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at 100 Summer Street, a 32-story office tower in the financial district.

fall2.jpg
It happened outside 100 Summer Street, a 32-story office tower in Boston's financial district, Monday morning. CBS Boston

The person has not been identified yet but Boston Police told WBZ-TV they believe the victim was a window washer.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 9:14 AM

