Window washer falls to death outside Boston skyscraper
BOSTON - A person believed to be a window washer died in a fall from a skyscraper in Boston early Monday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at 100 Summer Street, a 32-story office tower in the financial district.
The person has not been identified yet but Boston Police told WBZ-TV they believe the victim was a window washer.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
