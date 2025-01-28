Weymouth construction collapse injures 5 as wind gusts batter Massachusetts

QUINCY - Five men were injured when a home under construction in Weymouth collapsed Tuesday as strong wind gusts battered Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV meteorologists said winds that followed some morning snow showers gusted between 40 and 50 mph around Boston, and as high as 64 mph in Lawrence.

Very strong wind gusts right now, especially in Worcester area and Merrimack Valley pic.twitter.com/HyR4LUbBNy — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 28, 2025

Weymouth construction accident

Weymouth Deputy Fire Chief Tom Murphy said crews responded to the collapse of a single-family home under construction on Vine Street just before noon. First responders found one man trapped at the scene and were able to get him out with power tools.

A single family home under construction in Weymouth collapsed. CBS Boston

Five men were hospitalized, and one has critical injuries, Murphy said.

Whether or not wind caused the collapse is under investigation, he said.

Quincy scaffolding collapse

Scaffolding collapsed at a large building under construction in Quincy at the intersection of Washington and Sumner streets.

Crazy scaffolding collapse in Quincy. One witness says a worker on it barely escaped # as it fell #wbz pic.twitter.com/uovuJQ9X8T — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) January 28, 2025

Witnesses who work at a barbershop nearby told WBZ-TV's Paul Burton that one worker barely escaped injury as the scaffolding came down.

"We were cutting hair and you just heard 'boom! Bang! Bing!'" the witness said. "He laid on the ground for a second and got up, walked around."

"We thought, another earthquake? What's going on?" another witness said.

There was no immediate word on any other potential injuries. Police have blocked off the area near Sumner Street.

Tree damage in Massachusetts

The MBTA said multiple Fairmount Line Commuter Rail trains have been canceled and riders "may experience severe delays" due to a downed tree on the tracks.

There were also delays of about 15 minutes on the Red Line because of a tree down by the tracks in Braintree.

Massachusetts power outages

As many 22,000 customers were without power at one point early Tuesday afternoon. Abington, Whitman, Rockland, Bolton, Westford, Hanson, and Weston were some of the towns seeing the highest percentage of power outages.