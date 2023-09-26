In Winchester, one house draws visitors looking for a spooky Halloween thrill

WINCHESTER - Neighbors in Winchester are getting ready for Halloween early - decorating their yard with huge Halloween props that are stopping drivers in their tracks.

As Eric Concoran, of Winchester, drove his motorcycle down Cambridge Street, he stopped to take another look. "I rode past this place, and they had these awesome decorations." He even stopped to take some pictures. "It's crazy. I love it."

The yard is full of spooky season decorations, including recognizable characters like Jack Skellington and Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the Guns N' Roses gang.

"They are massive," Concoran said.

Jon Swan is responsible for the deathly décor that's become a tradition in town.

"There is a lot of people that slow down," Swan said. "During the pandemic, this started to become a passion project. In 2020, we bought our first 12-foot skeleton. It snowballed."

"Our neighbors are, like, the best people in the world."



The Swan family welcomes visitors to walk or drive by as long as they keep the roadway clear to avoid potential accidents.

"That why we actually started to clear out the driveway - to encourage and allow people to come through, so they're not creating a disturbance," Swan said.

And he's even making the experience interactive.

"We'll have synchronized lights with music, with an FM transmitter, if people want to listen to the actual light show. There'll probably be a lot of rock music," he said. "Over the last three years, we're well over 10 Grand."

For neighbors, it's money well spent.

"Most holidays should be around celebrating and having some joy," Swan said.