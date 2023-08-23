Bright spot: Wilyer Abreu smacks first career hit for Red Sox

BOSTON -- There was very little reason for Boston fans to cheer during Tuesday night's embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros. But if you have an eye to the future, there was one fairly special moment in an otherwise disappointing evening.

Mixed into Tuesday night's debacle was outfielder Wilyer Abreu being thrust into action and smacking the first hit of his major league career. Boston's No. 17-ranked prospect laced a double in just his second at-bat, smacking a Kendall Graveman offering to right field. For good measure, Abreu added a single and scored a run in the ninth to finish 2-for-3 in his debut.

Get that ball!



Wilyer's first big league hit is in the books. pic.twitter.com/js7XaHhHcY — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 23, 2023

It shouldn't be any surprise that Abreu logged his first hit, since he was riding a 12-game hitting streak with Triple-A Worcester before being called up by Boston on Tuesday. What was surprising is how early Abreu saw his first big league action; he entered the game in the fourth after Alex Verdugo was ejected from the Boston bench for arguing balls and strikes.

"It was a surprise; I didn't expect to be in the game that early," Abreu said after the game. "But I was ready."

He was certainly ready, and provided the team with a small bright spot in on otherwise disheartening evening.

The Red Sox acquired Abreu from the Astros at last year's trade deadline as part of the package for catcher Christian Vazquez. He was initially going to sign with the Red Sox out of Venezuela in 2017, but Boston was banned from signing international prospects in 2016-17 due to violations of signing bonus rules. So Abreu signed with the Astros, only to make his debut after them six years later.

"[Boston] is the organization who wanted to give me my first shot as a professional baseball player. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but I'm really happy to be able to make my debut in the big leagues here," Abreu said Tuesday night.