Police seek man who allegedly stole camera from Wilmington cemetery

WILMINGTON - Wilmington Police are looking for a man who they alleged stole a surveillance camera from the Wildwood Cemetery.

People who live in the town told WBZ-TV the camera was installed there after a series of thefts at gravesites. Some said there had been flags, flowers, vases, and crosses stolen from loved one's tombstones over the past year.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing camera from Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington Wilmington PD

"To understand why someone would do that I have no idea," said Joanne Femino of Wilmington. "We don't normally in this town, have stuff like this happen. This town is really nice. So, like I said there are individuals in all different towns who go and do something extreme and why. We don't have the answer, but we have to catch him and stop him."

An image of the suspect was captured in the middle of the day. The man is seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call (978) 658-5071. You can report a tip anonymously.