Wilmington lifts boil water order after E. coli concerns

WILMINGTON – A boil water issue that left Wilmington businesses scrambling has been lifted after tests did not detect E. coli.

School in Wilmington was closed on Friday, and businesses struggled to stay open after E. coli was detected in the town's water system.

The town issued an update Saturday morning saying the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection had canceled the boil water order after two rounds of resampling.

Residents are encouraged to resume their regular water use.

Sampling will continue at the Hillside Way Water Tank. It has been isolated from the public drinking water until MassDEP deems it safe. 

