Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington hit-and-run crash

WILMINGTON - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in Wilmington after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning.

Wilmington Police say the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the area of Nichols Street and 5th Street, which is near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines.

The status of the pedestrian is not known at this time. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not said whether any arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Wilmington Police. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 1:29 PM

