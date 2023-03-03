Willie McGinest facing up to eight years in prison for December assault

BOSTON -- Willie McGinest, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, is facing some serious prison time after being hit with two felony assault charges stemming from a December incident in a Los Angeles nightclub.

McGinest has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the Boston Globe, stemming from a fight at a nightclub where the 51-year-old allegedly hit another man in the head with a bottle.

McGinest could face up to eight years in prison, with each charge carrying a penalty of up to four years.

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a club on Santa Monica Boulevard, and TMZ released video that shows McGinest punching and hitting a patron over the head with a bottle. McGinest was also identified by witnesses.

McGinest turned himself in to authorities and was later released on $30,000 bail. He issued an apology on social media a few days later.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility" McGinest's statement read.

"This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection -- mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation," he continued. "Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

McGinest, who played 12 of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, is set to be arraigned on the charges on March 20, according to the Globe. He was suspended from his job as an analyst on NFL Network immediately after his arrest in December.