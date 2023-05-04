William Perez charged with trying to rape woman at Taunton cemetery

TAUNTON - A Taunton man will undergo a competency evaluation after appearing in court on charges he tried to rape a woman at a cemetery on Saturday.

William Perez, 21, is being held without bail.

Police said Perez attacked a woman who was jogging at Mayflower Hill Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. The woman told police Perez approached her, said, "You're coming with me," and dragged her away. She said he was armed with a box cutter.

Perez allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and punched her when she tried to fight back. The woman said he fled when a car approached. Perez was arrested at his home on Sunday.

William Perez Taunton Police

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

At his arraignment Thursday, Perez's attorney asked the judge for his client to undergo a mental health evaluation and she agreed. He's due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on May 19.