William Perez accused of raping woman in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton

TAUNTON - A Taunton man is facing several charges after police said he raped a woman in Mayflower Hill Cemetery Saturday afternoon.

Police said 21-year-old William Perez attacked the woman in the cemetery just before 3 p.m. He then allegedly forced her to leave with him and fled on foot. Perez was identified by police, who arrested him at his home on Sunday.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Perez is set to be arraigned 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 9:03 PM

