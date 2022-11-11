Take a trip back in time at the Willard House & Clock Museum in Grafton

NORTH GRAFTON - The Willard House and Clock Museum in North Grafton is a learning experience with a unique look at hundreds of years of clocks.

The Willards are one of the cornerstones of early American clock making.

"They took very expensive objects that were meant for very wealthy people and started the road to making more small clocks that were less expensive," executive director and curator Robert Cheney told WBZ-TV.

The museum is filled with timeless stories of clock making history such as when the Willards moved to Roxbury.

"Their move to Boston gave them a meteoric rise in the quantity of the clocks that they could produce and the quality of clocks that they could produce," Cheney said.

The museum features about 90 clocks and timepieces and some of the favorites are the simple ones.

"I have a lot of respect for those little gems, like the one we have on the parlor mantle by Aaron Willard," Cheney said.

So I know what you're thinking - this place must be a nightmare come Daylight Saving Time. What happens when you have to turn all these clocks back?

"With the mechanical clocks, it's not a good idea to get in the habit of backing up the hands. So the easiest thing to do is, stop the pendulum and come back an hour later. Get it going again and you are all set," Cheney told WBZ.

For more information, visit the museum's website.