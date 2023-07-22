Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON - The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Saturday morning at Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton.

On Friday, a 911 caller reported 21-year-old Wilinson Orbequito hadn't returned from a swim. Police said they later learned Orbequito and a friend were swimming at the lake and went beyond the safe-swimming zone that had been marked off with buoys.

The search was suspended late Friday due to the weather and limited visibility. The search resumed Saturday morning and Orbequito's body was found about 90 feet from shore in about 12 feet of water.