More than a million flowers blooming at Wicked Tulips
With locations in Connecticut and Rhode Island, Wicked Tulips is home to one of New England's largest collection of tulips with over 1.5 million flowers and more than 100 different varieties. They welcome guests from around the world to come take photos, pick tulips and build their own bouquets. Take a tour with Rachel Holt in the video above.
