Why Kliff Kingsbury may not be option for Patriots' offensive coordinator

BOSTON -- Kliff Kingsbury was fired on Monday after leading the Cardinals to a 28-37-1 record in his four seasons on the job.

That tenure came after Kingsbury went 35-40 as the head coach of Texas Tech over six seasons.

When it comes to being a head coach, Kingsbury may not be great. But as a former quarterback with a highly regarded offensive mind, he could make for the ideal offensive coordinator in New England. Though the Patriots haven't announced any changes from their Matt Patricia and Joe Judge-led offensive staff, the results from this past season likely indicate that some sweeping changes are needed on that side of the ball.

Kingsbury could be that answer. Except ... he might have no desire for it.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke about Kingsbury's future prospects on Monday, not long after Kingsbury got the ax from the Cardinals, and he indicated that Kingsbury's next landing spot could be ... a long vacation.

"I'm not sure Kliff Kingsbury wants to jump right back into this. He has made a lot of money. He has made a lot of money. In college, in professional football, in other places, he is rich," Rapoport stated plainly. "And considering the year he's had, I am not so sure that Kliff Kingsbury is going to be dying to get to a sideline near us."

As for that next landing spot?

"If I had to guess, I would say the next time we see him is probably in some Instagram account in Ibiza," Rapoport speculated.

From NFL Now: Based on the way this year has gone, I'm not sure Kliff Kingsbury is going to be jumping back into coaching anytime soon. If we next see him on an IG account in Ibiza... I won't be surprised. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/2UJ2qcslHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

It's a fair point. Kingsbury just signed a five-year extension last offseason, so he won't be short on cash any time soon. So the idea of taking a career demotion to toil under someone else's watch may not be appealing for the 43-year-old Kingsbury.