Why has my tongue turned white? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Shiela asks, "My tongue has turned white and I have problems tasting. I've been treated for thrush but that hasn't helped. What could it be?"

Thrush is a yeast infection that often causes a white coating on the tongue and is treated with antifungal medications.

But your tongue can develop a white film when bacteria or food gets trapped between the little bumps or papillae on the surface.

This can happen if you have poor oral hygiene, if you smoke, vape, or chew tobacco, if you wear dentures, if you're not getting enough fruits and veggies in your diet, if you're a mouth breathing, or if you have dry mouth and are dehydrated. So make sure you drink plenty of fluids.

Make an appointment with your dentist or an ear, nose, and throat specialist to make sure you don't have something more serious and to discuss ways to treat it.

Otherwise, white tongue usually goes away on its own.

