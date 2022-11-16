Who has the most? Snow totals for November 16, 2022

BOSTON – The first snow of the season fell in parts of Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Leicester 2.3 inches

Boylston 2.2

Shrewsbury 2.0

Worcester 2.0

Sturbridge 2.0

Grafton 2.0

Spencer 1.9

Holden 1.8

Ashby 1.7

Fitchburg 1.7

East Longmeadow 1.6

Ludlow 1.5

Warren 1.5

Southwick 1.5

Westboro 1.4

Canton 1.4

Sutton 1.3

Burlington 1.2