Who can vote in the 2024 New Hampshire primary? Here's how today's race works

CONCORD, N.H. – Voting is underway on Tuesday in the 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary. So how does it work and who can vote on Election Day in the Granite State?

On the Republican ballot, former president Donald Trump hopes to take a firm hold on the race to the nomination against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is his final opponent. There are 22 delegates at stake in the GOP primary.

There are no delegates at stake for Democrats. President Joe Biden will not be on the ballot and is limited to being a write-in candidate. The Democratic National Committee wanted South Carolina to go first this presidential primary cycle, while New Hampshire opted to continue with its first-in-the-nation status.

The majority of polling sites are open until 7 p.m. Some communities will remain open until 8 p.m.

What is an open primary?

New Hampshire is a semi-closed primary, which limits registered voters to the ballot for their own party while unenrolled voters can choose either. Open primaries allow any voter to cast their ballot for whatever party they choose.

Can Democrats and Independents vote in the New Hampshire primary?

Yes, Democrats and Independents can vote in Tuesday's presidential primary. Registered Democrats must vote on their party's ballot. Unenrolled voters will have to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot when you enter the polling place.

Can I return to unenrolled status after voting?

When voters submit a ballot for one party, they become a registered member. To return to undeclared status, voters can sign paperwork before leaving the polling place. If you do not fill out that paperwork, you will remain a registered member of the party you voted for.

Can I change my party affiliation before the primary?

The deadline has already passed to change party affiliation. Voters can change parties any time except between the first day of the filing period for the presidential primary and the date of the primary. The last day for a registered voter to change their party affiliation for Tuesday's primary was October 6, 2023.