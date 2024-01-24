Voters in 10 of 11 Massachusetts towns reject plan for new Whittier Tech

HAVERHILL - A proposal to build a new Whittier Tech regional school in Haverhill was rejected by 10 of the 11 Massachusetts communities it serves.

Voters in Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury all voted against the plan Tuesday.

The only community to vote in favor was Haverhill.

The new school would have cost about $444 million and communities in the district would have been responsible for about half of the cost.