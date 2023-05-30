Watch CBS News
Whitman police seek owner of Marine Corps ring found at Memorial Day parade

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities honor the fallen on Memorial Day
Massachusetts communities honor the fallen on Memorial Day 01:49

WHITMAN - Police in Whitman are trying to reunite a special ring with its owner. 

"Yesterday during the Memorial Day Parade a responsible citizen found this Marine Corps ring in the Town Park," police posted to Facebook Tuesday. "We would love to reunite it with its owner."

The ring features engravings of the flag raising on Iwo Jima in 1945, and the "Tun Tavern," which is considered the birthplace of the Marine Corps. 

Anyone with information for police can call 781-447-1212.

