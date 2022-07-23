3 arrested at white supremacist rally in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON -- Three men were arrested at a white supremacist gathering in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Boston Police say they were arrested for disturbing the peace.

The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department says they believe the white supremacists targeted a drag queen story hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House.

Witness video of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis shows the group of white men wearing hats standing behind a banner that said, "Pedo Scum Off Our Street."

Police ushered the children out of the book reading and away from the group of white supremacists. Counter-protestors later approached the men, and later the arrests were made.

As of early Saturday evening, It is unclear if all the men arrested were a part of the white supremacist group.

A white supremacist group walking together in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Tess Scheflan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement about the incident, saying, "It's no coincidence that these cowardly groups from outside our city continue to target Boston as we showcase how representative leadership, empowered communities, and bold policies can have immediate impact. We are prepared and will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone."

Bronte Buckingham of Jamaica Plain said she was surprised that a white supremacist group made its way to Jamaica Plain.

"Especially compared to other areas of Boston, I've felt very safe here. And this would probably be the last place I would expect that to happen, and to that point, I am just disgusted."

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden also released a statement saying, "It's clear that Boston is a way point in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville. The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning. Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them."

A man from the white supremacist group being arrested by police. Tess Scheflan

The names of the three men arrested have not been released at this time.