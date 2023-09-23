White powder mailed to Massachusetts home deemed not dangerous after investigation
NORWELL - Hazmat crews have determined white powder mailed to a home in Norwell is not dangerous
The crews were called to a home on Judges Hill Drive Friday evening after someone reported getting a large amount of white powder in a package. The fire and police departments also responded.
Late Friday night, the white powder was deemed not hazardous. Officials believe someone was pulling a prank. Currently, it's not known if a criminal investigation is underway.
