White powder mailed to Massachusetts home deemed not dangerous after investigation

White powder mailed to Norwell home deemed not dangerous after investigation
NORWELL - Hazmat crews have determined white powder mailed to a home in Norwell is not dangerous

The crews were called to a home on Judges Hill Drive Friday evening after someone reported getting a large amount of white powder in a package. The fire and police departments also responded.

Late Friday night, the white powder was deemed not hazardous. Officials believe someone was pulling a prank. Currently, it's not known if a criminal investigation is underway.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 8:20 AM

