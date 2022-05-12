Watch CBS News
Part of Appalachian Trail in NH closed due to 48-acre White Mountain National Forest brush fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SHELBURNE, N.H. (CBS) – Part of the Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire is closed as crews continued working Wednesday night to contain a 48-acre brush fire in White Mountain National Forest.

The Centennial Fire started Monday. The U.S. Forest Service said it spoke to a person of interest and found it was likely a warming fire that started the flames.

As of Wednesday night, the fire was about 85% contained.

The Appalachian Trail Corridor is closed to the junction from the Lead Mine State Forest to the junction of Centennial Trail and the Mahoosuck Trail until the fire is extinguished.

About 35 firefighters are fighting the brush fire, including members of the U.S. Forest Service and the New Boston Space Force Station.

"Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant and do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires," the Forest Service said.

