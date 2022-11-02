Watch CBS News
Local News

White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs
White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs 00:39

BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.

They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.

Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.