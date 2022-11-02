White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs

BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.

They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.

Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.