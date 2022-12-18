What are the chances of a White Christmas in Boston this year?

BOSTON - There is about a week before the big guy arrives and it's crunch time! A lot of people will be finishing up holiday shopping and wrapping this week, along with solidifying any travel plans. Before this recent storm was even finished, people were whispering and chirping about the next one later this week and wondering could Boston see it's first White Christmas in 13 years?

It's wild to think, but the last White Christmas in Boston was back in 2009. There are some rules and I want you to keep that in mind as we did have a few seasons with some snow on the ground (especially inland) and it was snowing in Boston on Christmas Day... BUT technically, there has to be one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. on Christmas morning to be considered a White Christmas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

With those stipulations, Boston has only had a White Christmas twice since 2000.

So what are our chances in Boston of a White Christmas this year?

Honestly, they are never really good. Since records began, 77% of the time Boston has had less than one inch of snow on the ground. Only 17% of the years has the city had between one and six inches, and 6% more than six inches.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This most recent storm that is continuing to pull away dumped about 1-to-4 inches of rain across the area, but brought heavy, wet snow to the higher elevations of central and western Massachusetts. Jackpot areas were absolutely central and northern New England where many ski resorts got an early Christmas present of over a foot of snow.

With a relatively quiet and chilly stretch of weather setting up Sunday through Wednesday, that snowpack should stay pretty healthy leading to a better chance of a White Christmas in those communities as long our next system doesn't wash it away.

So let's get to it.

The next "big" storm we're watching is likely to make an impact in our area by the end of the week. This obviously is going to cause some travel problems and delays ahead of the holiday, but we're still ironing out the details. If you have travel plans, you'll want to check back frequently for updates to the forecast. Right now, there are a number of solutions on the table - that's because this storm hasn't even formed yet!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The origins are just getting picked up with a piece of energy north of Alaska right now. How this energy moves and shifts over the next 5 days will be crucial to the details of track, precipitation type and impacts we could see here. More data will become available once that energy moves on land into the Pacific Northwest by Wednesday, so expect tweaks to the forecast now till then at least.

The latest information as of this weekend is a more rainy solution in Boston than a white one.

That's a change from a couple days ago. That's because the energy tracks through the Midwest into the Great Lakes, bringing another round of wind and snow to the Plains and Midwest and southerly winds ahead of the center of low pressure drive milder air and heavy rain into New England. There could be a wintry mix during the onset and on the tail end, but again, these are details saved for later next week as the storm gets closer.

It would be a similar time frame as to the recent storm - precipitation moving in late Thursday, lasting all day Friday, with showers exiting early Saturday. (Again, this could change in the days to come as well.) So with this solution, it would be hard for Boston to manage one inch of snow on the tail end of a system ahead of Christmas Day. It would also be a toss up to see where the current snowpack hangs around after the potential of heavy rain, strong winds and 50 degree temps on Friday.

Now if the track shifts eastward, there is a better potential of another rain/snow event for New England like we just had, keeping the chances of a White Christmas higher for areas north and west.

The storm track would have to basically push off the coast to allow the heavy snow threat which is on the west side of the storm to fall over Boston to up the chances of a White Christmas here.

No matter how this storm plays out, on the back side of this system, frigid air will follow! While it may not be a White Christmas it does look to be a cold one.

