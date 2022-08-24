Which stores have the best back-to-school prices?

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices

BOSTON – With the cost of back-to-school supplies on the rise, finding the least expensive items is critical for families.

To find which store had the cheapest options, WBZ-TV anchors Liam Martin and Kate Merrill went shopping with their children.

Liam headed to Target with his second grader Everly and kindergartener Asher. The Martins went with a shopping list that included:

Plastic folders

A 64-pack of Crayola Crayons

A 12-pack of Ticonderoga pencils

Four notebooks

Finally, they searched for the perfect backpacks. Asher went with a Minecraft theme and Everly chose a purple Jansport.

The Martin family's total at Target was $84.08.

WBZ-TV then researched the items at several other locations, choosing the exact items whenever possible but in a few cases, we had to go with something similar.

Here are the totals:

Walmart: $94.25

Staples: $105.92

Amazon: $126.43

Kate took her rising sophomore, Kayden, to Staples. Her list was a bit longer and some of the items a bit more high-end, like a set of gel pens and a pack of dual highlighter on one end, pen on the other in a multiple colors.

She also bought four single subject wire notebooks, two 3-ring binders, a box of mechanical pencils, a calculator, four plastic folders, and a pack of page marker post-it notes.

Those items came to a total of $122.35 at Staples.

Here is what the same or comparable items came to at other stores:

Walmart $112.57

Amazon $104.23

Target $103.70

There are a couple of things to keep in mind if you are trying to stick within a budget.

Watch the brands your kids choose. Kayden picked some pretty pricey pens and Everly and Asher picked notebooks that were nearly $4 when much cheaper options were available.

Also watch the sales. They can vary week to week or even day to day which can drastically change the totals.