Watch CBS News
Local News

Which stores have the best back-to-school prices?

By Kate Merrill, Liam Martin

/ CBS Boston

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices
Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices 02:41

BOSTON – With the cost of back-to-school supplies on the rise, finding the least expensive items is critical for families.

To find which store had the cheapest options, WBZ-TV anchors Liam Martin and Kate Merrill went shopping with their children.

Liam headed to Target with his second grader Everly and kindergartener Asher. The Martins went with a shopping list that included:

  • Plastic folders
  • A 64-pack of Crayola Crayons
  • A 12-pack of Ticonderoga pencils
  • Four notebooks

Finally, they searched for the perfect backpacks. Asher went with a Minecraft theme and Everly chose a purple Jansport.

The Martin family's total at Target was $84.08.

WBZ-TV then researched the items at several other locations, choosing the exact items whenever possible but in a few cases, we had to go with something similar.

Here are the totals:

  • Walmart: $94.25
  • Staples: $105.92
  • Amazon: $126.43

Kate took her rising sophomore, Kayden, to Staples. Her list was a bit longer and some of the items a bit more high-end, like a set of gel pens and a pack of dual highlighter on one end, pen on the other in a multiple colors. 

She also bought four single subject wire notebooks, two 3-ring binders, a box of mechanical pencils, a calculator, four plastic folders, and a pack of page marker post-it notes.

Those items came to a total of $122.35 at Staples.

Here is what the same or comparable items came to at other stores:

  • Walmart $112.57
  • Amazon $104.23
  • Target $103.70

There are a couple of things to keep in mind if you are trying to stick within a budget. 

Watch the brands your kids choose. Kayden picked some pretty pricey pens and Everly and Asher picked notebooks that were nearly $4 when much cheaper options were available.

Also watch the sales. They can vary week to week or even day to day which can drastically change the totals.

Kate Merrill
KATE-HEADSHOT-2021-2.jpg

Emmy Award-winning journalist Kate Merrill is a news anchor for WBZ-TV News weekday morning and noon newscasts.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.