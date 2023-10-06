Where are the best fall foliage colors in New England? Be ready to explore!

By WBZ-TV Meteorologist Jason Mikell

BOSTON - Just as we have all marveled at Bob Ross' artwork, we can all bask in the glorious cascade of colors that is the fall season across New England.

Our marching orders around this time of year are typically dictated by the lowering sun angle with the change from summer to fall and the occasional overnight lows dipping below average. That hasn't been the case so much in recent weeks.

In a "typical" year, the foliage can be best seen from the higher elevations, as some of the areas of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont are peaking in mid to early October with the reds, oranges, and yellows we all know and love. However, this year is not typical.

The current foliage report for October 6, 2023. CBS Boston

The "summer that never truly was" has caused rain storms to flood many areas and humidity levels that have hung above the norm more than they should have, here in the lower elevations.

If you're looking to score big time peak color, be ready to explore central and northern New Hampshire. Sure, the Green and White Mountains will still receive big time crowd enthusiasts and photography lovers but there's plenty foliage to go around.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

But... there is a catch... two catches in fact: a strong cold front moving in Saturday from the west, and the outer rain bands of a relatively weak tropical system, Philippe.

The chances for rain on Saturday appear less than ideal for the Boston area, but it looks like northern New England will get the heaviest rainfall and highest wind gusts from Philippe. Sunday looks to be the winner of the two days.

With the exception of a few lingering showers, Sunday afternoon into the evening is poised to bring peaks of sun but breezy, more fall-like winds from the west.