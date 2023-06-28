'A lot to live up to': Local Wheel of Fortune winners react to Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak

BOSTON - Next year, there will be a new host at the helm of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest will take the iconic game show for a spin, as Pat Sajak retires after 41 seasons.

"I grew up watching (Seacrest) on American Idol. I think he always did a good job. I think he'll do well. Pat was such a great host. He's got a lot to live up to," said Meghan Domagala.

Domagala and Gina Campanini were the Bridgewater State best friends who won $64,000 on Wheel of Fortune in 2019.

"It's something I'll always cherish. Not a lot of people get to do something like that. Winning the whole show was like a gift from God!" Campanini recalled.

Show execs hope Seacrest will be a gift - one loyal fans recognize, and a new audience comes to see.

"The whole world is changing. Why doesn't Wheel of Fortune change?" Tim Riley said.

Riley teaches journalism at Emerson College, and writes and lectures about music, pop culture, and TV and radio. He believes a promotion could've been the raise Vanna White's reportedly been waiting for 18 years.

"Does anyone think Vanna White couldn't host that show? Of course she could host that show. We're talking about another privileged white male, taking over a privileged white male. It's the same old story. They went through this with Jeopardy. They could've easily upstaged Jeopardy: hired a female, hired a person of color. They would've made huge news and it would've been transformative," Riley said.

Sajak will stay on as a consultant for the show for three years after his final season.