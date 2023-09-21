Watch CBS News
What's the difference between an upper respiratory infection and RSV? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Harriet asks, "What is the difference between an upper respiratory infection and RSV? Why do we need a vaccine for RSV if the virus has been around forever?"

RSV is one of many viruses that cause upper respiratory infections, like the common cold with mild symptoms like stuffy nose, scratchy throat, and cough. But in people at risk, such as seniors and babies, RSV can cause lower respiratory illness with deep cough, wheezing, and respiratory distress, and can be deadly. Up to 120,000 older adults are hospitalized from RSV each year in the U.S. and up to 10,000 die.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

September 21, 2023

