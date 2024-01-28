Watch CBS News
What we learned from the New Hampshire presidential primary

By Jon Keller

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Last week's New Hampshire presidential primary made it clear that former president Donald Trump and current president Joe Biden are the clear leaders in the race for their respective parties' nominations.

Boston Globe politics writer Joan Vennochi joined WBZ-TV to look back at what we learned on Election Day in the Granite State.

Trump defeated Nikki Haley by a wide margin on the Republican ballot. Among men, Trump won by a 59-39 tally, while the gap was smaller among women, with Trump defeating Haley 51-47 in that demographic.

"I guess it's not surprising. He has his appeal and it crosses gender lines. I think in a general election though, things could be very different as far as appeal to women," Vennochi said.

After a dispute within his party, Biden was not even on the ballot for Democrats. Still, he topped the ticket after a write-in campaign. Vennochi said that is a sign that while he may not be a widely popular candidate, Biden is still capable of rallying his party in the general election.

"The write-in Biden campaign did a really good job of at least making a show of people being enthusiastic about Joe Biden," Vennochi said. "They also did something interesting by getting some progressive congress people like Ro Khanna out of California and other people to show a unified party and a party that might not be ecstatic about Joe Biden, but given the choice between Trump and Biden, the Democrats are going to come out for Joe Biden."

