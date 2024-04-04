What is lymphedema and what causes it?

What is lymphedema and what causes it?

Eileen submitted a question on Facebook. She says, "I was diagnosed with lymphedema and was sent to therapy but I'm wondering what caused it. No one has told me."

Lymphedema is characterized by swelling in the tissues, most commonly in the arms or legs, but it can occur in other parts of the body as well.

In severe cases, it can reduce mobility and increase a patient's risk of infection. Any problem that blocks drainage of fluid in the lymphatic system can cause lymphedema.

These conditions can include cancer if cancer cells or a tumor block lymph vessels, radiation treatment, or surgery. Older age, obesity, and certain types of arthritis can also increase the risk. Please ask your doctor why you may have developed it.