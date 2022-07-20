Westport's landmark 'fork in the road' has been stolen

WESTPORT -- Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra famously once said, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it."

Well, someone took that literally in Westport and police are not happy about it.

Westport Police said Tuesday that a giant wooden fork at the intersection of two roads in Westport has been stolen.

The sculpted fork, regarded as a landmark in the town, is located at the actual fork in the road between River Road and Old Harbor Road.

A giant wooden fork that was located at the intersection of River Road and Old Harbor in Westport has been stolen. Westport Police

Predictably, Westport Police's Facebook post about the incident has prompted a lot of jokes in the comments section.

"What the fork?!" one person wrote.

Another chimed in, "You must be forking kidding me!"

Anyone with information about the stolen fork can contact Westport Police at 508-636-1122 or email ptlwensond@westport-ma.gov.