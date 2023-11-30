Person injured when piece of steel smashes through car's windshield on Route 20 in Weston

Person injured when piece of steel smashes through car's windshield in Weston

WESTON - One person was taken to the hospital after a piece of steel smashed through a car windshield's in Weston on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Route 20 West by Linwood Avenue. Police said the metal was in the roadway and it was kicked up and went through the car's windshield. The metal hit a 35-year-old woman in the head and she slammed on her brakes, causing the car behind her to rear-end her. Police said a third driver flagged down police and reported getting a flat tire from the same metal.

Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan said it may have come from the undercarriage of a truck.

The woman was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries but she's expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash, including where the piece of steel came from, is now under investigation by the Weston Police Department. Linehan urged drivers to be attentive to their vehicles.

"You're responsible for your vehicle and you're responsible if things fall from your vehicle," said Linehan. "And you're responsible if it's a mechanical issue, it's a structural type of situation. And that's why we get our vehicles inspected, there's a reason why that happens."