Westminster police chief fired for sexual harassment and retaliation

WESTMINSTER – Westminster's Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc has been fired after an outside investigation found he created a hostile work environment.

The report found LeBlanc made offensive comments about pregnancy to two women in the department.

LeBlanc also retaliated against one woman for taking pregnancy and family medical leave and sexually harassed another, the report determined.

According to the report, LeBlanc told an administrative assistant she was "moody," and asked if she had anything to tell him. When the woman said no, the report says LeBlanc replied by saying "Just don't get pregnant."

When the woman tried to laugh the remark off, LeBlanc said "No, seriously. Don't get pregnant again."

LeBlanc was also accused of telling the same woman that a female officer should "stop popping out kids that she can't handle," adding "I don't know how [the officer] is going to be sergeant and have all these kids."

According to the report, LeBlanc also told the administrative assistant that pumping milk for her newborn for more than a year would be "weird."

LeBlanc had been on leave since late August when this investigation started.