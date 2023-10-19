Westford family raises money for Jimmy Fund with massive Boston Tea Party Halloween display

WESTFORD - On Acton Road in Westford, Massachusetts, miles from the nearest coast line, there's a tall ship is ship wrecked on a front lawn.

"It's just a goofy, joyous thing to have fun with," said Melissa Krygowski.

The Funny Bone Bunch started in 2018 by the Krygowski family. This year, they constructed a Boston Tea Party-themed ship filled with skeletons holding tea pots and climbing the masts. Putting it up only took a few weeks.

"She's the brains behind the whole operation," said Bob Krygowski about Melissa. "She came up with the idea because it's the 250th [anniversary] of the Boston Tea Party. She does the engineering behind it."

The rest of the yard is decorated with pumpkins, candy, row boats and, to go with the theme, King George, for neighbors to enjoy but there's a deeper purpose for the decorations.

A skeleton dressed like King George at a Boston Tea Party-themed Halloween display at a home in Westford. CBS Boston

"I don't like scary things so we decided to do big skeleton displays for our boys and for ourselves and they became really popular and so we decided to start raising money for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund," said Krygowski.

With a goal of $1,500 dollars – likely to be surpassed.

"A lot of our community is currently in treatment at Dana-Farber, we've always loved the Jimmy Fund, we're Sox fans. It's a Massachusetts-based organization, we want to keep our support as close to home as possible," said Krygowski.

And neighbors like Joe Bomal and his grandson are digging deep to donate.

"We were going to meet my daughter for lunch and saw these. It's nice that they do that so I try to help and keep it going," said Bomal.

"The amount of people that come by and just say thank you for doing it, it's wonderful to hear that," said Bob Krygowski.

If you are interested in donating, the family said you can come by with cash.