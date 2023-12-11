Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound lanes of I-195 on Washington Bridge in Rhode Island closed due to "critical failure"

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

PROVIDENCE, RI - Massachusetts drivers traveling towards Rhode Island are being warned to anticipate delays due to the closure of the westbound lanes of I-195 on the Washington Bridge in Providence. It could take months until the bridge is reopened.

RIDOT said the westbound lanes on the bridge were closed Monday due to the "critical failure of some bridge components." The areas needing repair are part of the original Washington Bridge which was built in 1968.

All westbound traffic on I-195 is being diverted to alternate routes.

RI Washington Bridge closed
A water truck blocks an entrance to the Washington Bridge in East Providence, RI WPRI

In the next two to three weeks, RIDOT expects westbound traffic to be moved to two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge so repairs can begin. Depending on the severity, repairs could take three months or more to complete.

"We are closing the westbound side until we can make it completely safe," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.   

MassDOT said drivers entering Rhode Island from Massachusetts on I-195, I-95, 1, 6, 44, 152, and 114A will be impacted and should anticipate delays. 

Detour routes from RIDOT

Local traffic in East Providence: Take Exit 2 to Broadway. Follow detour signs to the Henderson Bridge and rejoin I-195 West at Gano Street. 

Southeast Massachusetts west of Fall River, MA: Take Massachusetts Exit 1 and follow Route 114A. Follow onto Route 114 (Pawtucket Avenue) or Route 1A (Newport Avenue) to I-95. This is the preferred routes for trucks. 

Southeast Massachusetts east of Fall River, MA (including traffic coming from Cape Cod and the New Bedford Area): Take Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North. Follow to I-495 North to I-95. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 8:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.